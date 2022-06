We get the latest updates following a massive fire that broke out at Oglesby and Butler plant at Carlow yesterday.

We speak with Acting Fire Chief Liam Carroll, Superintendent Aidan Brennan and Colin Duggan, President of Carlow Chamber of Commerce about the incident.

Our reporters Amy McLoughlin and John Moynihan were both at the scene yesterday.

We are also joined on the line by Ciaran Oglesby.