KCLR LIVE: Alopecia – We ask Orla O’Leary what she thinks about Will Smith’s Oscar outburst

Orla O’Leary from Get Fit Smiling in Thomastown shares her views on Will Smith’s reaction to comments about his wife’s appearance at the Oscars.

As a person with alopecia, Orla tells us that the reaction was understandable but believes he “should have used that moment more wisely and it would have been of great benefit to people with alopecia”.

You can listen back to this morning’s interview below.

