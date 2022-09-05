KCLR LIVE: “An Absolute Slap in the Face”: Citizens Info Volunteers Share their Dismay Following Decision to Axe Services

Volunteers with Citizen’s Information branches in Kilkenny and Carlow have been told they are no longer needed to help the public.

A move towards online means there’s been a reduction in the face-to-face services being offered, meaning outreach services across the counties have been closed.

Several volunteers with the service contacted KCLR Live this morning to air their disappointment and frustration.

Volunteers Susan, Kay, Fergus, and Margaret say they have years of experience and a wealth of expertise to offer.