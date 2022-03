Dublin Airport security queues have been creating havoc in recent days but there are things you can do to make your airport experience run more smoothly.

Travel Expert Eoghan Corry has some advice to help you get through check-in and security clearance on time. We find out what to do about passport panics for renewals and first-time passports.

Finally, we get a rundown on PCR tests and locator forms requirements for different countries and what changes we can expect in the coming weeks.