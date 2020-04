Carlow footballer Darragh Foley was on the show.

The county footballers were busy over the weekend trying to raise money for the charity.

Dan from Co Laois has rare genetic neuromuscular disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 and Scoliosis.

The life expectancy of an SMA type 1 child is 18-24 months.

He needs a ground breaking treatment called Zolgensma, which is currently only available in USA and costs 2.1 million dollars for a once off infusion.