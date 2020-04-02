KCLR Live: Carlow woman Caroline Roche who was attacked by a big bird while out running

On the show today Eimear spoke with Caroline Roche, a 24 year old woman who was out running on Monday and at the railway bridge on the Ballinaboley Road outside Leighlinbridge a bird that she described as “large and white” landed briefly on her head.

She thought nothing of it but it returned and landed on her again scratching her.

She got a fright and was startled to see it circling as if going to return again. Once home she mentioned to her sister who had also a similar experience though she was not scratched. She also learned of a male who had a similar experience and in this occasion the bird drew blood!!!