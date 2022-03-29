KCLR LIVE: Changes to Census 2022 welcome but one question may be “forcing” people to break the law

We hear from members of Atheist Ireland and TENI (Transgender Equality Network Ireland) on how your census answers could impact future services and policy in Ireland.

Atheist Ireland is calling for non-religious or non-practising members of the public to accurately represent their beliefs in the census form. Michael Nugent, Chair of Atheist Ireland explains why the “no religion” option is important.

Confusion remains for trans, non-binary and intersex people with only male or female gender options available on the form and no questions relating to gender identity. Noah Halpin from TENI says that this could mean as many as 100,000 people may be inaccurately represented on the census. Noah warns that this could negatively impact the provision of healthcare and other services for the LGBTI+ community.

Listen back below to find out what changes you can expect on Census Night (Sunday 3 April 2022).