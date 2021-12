Buildings across Carlow and Kilkenny are lighting up for Samaritans Longest Night Campaign. Collette Shannon, Kilkenny Samaritan’s tells us about the awareness campaign that aims to let people know they are not alone and that there is someone ready to listen 24/7 for on freephone 116 123.

City Hall, Thosel, Kilkenny Castle, Watergate Theatre, Avonmore HQ Avalon House Hotel, Carlow Council buildings are among the buildings/landmarks turning green on December 21st.