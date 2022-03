Brian Dowling, Kilkenny Camogie Manager and nephew of Oliver Brennan, who died tragically last week in a fire at his home in Jenkinstown updates on fundraising efforts.

A Go Fund Me page, which has raised almost €30,00 so far, has been set up to support Dominic Brennan in rebuilding his life following the fire that claimed the life of his brother Oliver Brennan on 23 March.

You can donate here: Go Fund Me