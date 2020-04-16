KCLR Live: Covid19 frontline deaths a stark reminder, says Kilkenny Cathaoirleach

The Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Peter Cleere says the death of two healthcare workers is a stark reminder of the importance of continuing to stay home and stick to the health crisis restrictions.

Cllr Peter Cleere said the community’s thoughts and prayers were with the family, friends and colleagues of the two St Luke’s Hospital healthcare workers that died this week having being diagnosed earlier with Covid19.

He says we must continue to acknowledge and thank our healthcare workers for their contribution to the fight against Covid19, and that the sad passing of the healthcare workers was a stark reminder to that we must all continue to abide by restrictions to protect those on the frontline.

“These are everyday, real-life heroes. There are people who have just lost friends and colleagues, and they have still faced into their work this morning.

“We are all so indebted to them and grateful. All we can do for them is try to adhere to the rules and stay home.

“They’re putting their country first. I appeal to the people of Kilkenny to try our best to abide by restrictions over next coupe of weeks,” he said.