KCLR LIVE: Eoin Carey owner of Recruitment on how employers can entice employees back to work

Eoin Carey, owner of Optimize Recruitment addresses some of the complaints we have received from employers who say they are finding it difficult to hire staff.

Eoin explains that while in some industries, employers are struggling to entice people back to the workplace, it is not necessarily about the PUP as some are claiming. Eoin recommends that employers need to market their business to prospective employees and entice them with healthcare benefits or work/life balance benefits such as working for home, flexible employment, training or the offer of career development.