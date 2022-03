Focus On Energy Week continues on KCLR Live in association with Kilkenny and Carlow County Councils, as part of Engineers Week.

Dr Ciaran Byrne, SEAI’s National Director Of Retrofit joins us to discuss some of the new schemes announced by SEAI and how you may benefit, particularly now as fuel prices soar.

Listen back and find out more about the various SEAI Grants for your home covering 50-80% of upgrade costs, grants for electric vehicles and the Free Energy Upgrade.