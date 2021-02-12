KCLR Live: Friday 12th February, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Professor Niall Moyna of DCU discusses preventive health, exercise and gut health.

Mick Galwey, Brand Ambassador with Netwatch tells us about the Garda Youth Awards,

Carmel Kenny, Chairperson of the Kilkenny Health and Well-being Committee with Kilkenny GAA highlights local initiatives.

Mr. Stuart Edwards, of UPMC Aut Even answers listener queries.

Our reporter, Shauna McHugh chats to Agony Aunt Tina Koumarianos for her dating tips in our “This Is How We Do It” series.

Alan O’Reilly, Carlow Weather, Declan Rice of County Kilkenny Leader Partnership and KCLR Live producer Ethna Quirke join Eimear on the Friday Panel to chat through stories of the week.