KCLR Live: Friday 13th November, 2020

Ned Brennan retires today after 49 years of driving children to and from school. We were inundated with messages wishing him well.

John Nolan laments Dancing with the Stars and gives his thoughts on watching Strictly Come Dancing.

Principal of Carlow Educate Together, Simon Lewis reflects on how difficult the last few months have been for schools.

Writer Jim O’Brien chats about his book “Matters of Great Indifference – Reflections on Modern Rural Living”.

How are travel restrictions affecting the Irish abroad? Robbie Comerford joins us via Skype from the Philippines and Helena Patterson chats from her home in West London.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather tells us what’s in store for the weekend ahead.

Derek Devoy updates us on his “Operation Lockdown” weight loss.

Santa has a message for the children of Carlow & Kilkenny.

For our Friday Panel, journalist John Drennan reflects on the Yorkshire Ripper, John Ryan discusses the Irish Business Design Challenge and producer Ethna Quirke is in studio.