KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, ground will be broken on Abbott’s new manufacturing facility in Kilkenny today. Tributes are paid to Slieverue rally driver Craig Breen. Living with a disability, we talk to Anita in Mooncoin. Our weekend weather with Alan O’Reilly. Shannon is KCLR’s Rose, but could she be off to the Dome? The Friday panel talk about “cousin” Joe’s big visit & more