KCLR Live: Friday 14th May 2021

Tony Lowes, director of the charity Friends of The Irish Environment (FIE), discusses the reasons behind his organisation’s appeal to An Bord Pleanála following Kilkenny County Council‘s decision to grant permission for Glanbia’s Belview development.

Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid, Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland, discusses the ongoing conflict in Gaza, her fears for the people of Palestine, and her appreciation for the constant support from the people of Kilkenny.

Jason Monaghan, the chairperson of Killeshin Ladies Football Club , chats fundraising and farming, ahead of the Club’s upcoming Calf Raffle.

Carlow Weather ‘s Alan O’Reilly says we have a wet weekend to look forward to.

Feeling like a change in career? Shauna McHugh chats with guidance counsellor Brian Comerford in our ‘This is How We Do It’ series.