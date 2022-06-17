KCLR Live: Friday, 17th June 2022

KCLR Live:

On today’s show,

We get the latest updates following a massive fire that broke out at Oglesby and Butler plant at Carlow yesterday. We speak with Acting Fire Chief Liam Carroll, Superintendent Aidan Brennan and Colin Duggan, President of Carlow Chamber of Commerce about the incident. Our reporters Amy McLoughlin and John Moynihan were both at the scene yesterday. We are also joined on the line by Ciaran Oglesby.

Minister Joe O’Brien, Minister of State for Community Development & Charities, visited Kilkenny to officially open the Kilkenny Volunteer Centre and to visit a number of local projects in the county.

Carlow Weather Alan O’Reilly ahead of the weather for this weekend.

Ciaran Delaney chats about the fundraising event “Barrow Walk Way” in aid of the Ronald McDonald House Charity.

Our Friday Panel, Kilkenny Arts Festival Director Olga Barry, Fr Paddy Byrne and Kathleen Funchion SF TD, discuss this week’s latest news including transphobia, the state’s failure on housing and much more!