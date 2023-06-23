KCLR Live: Friday, 23rd June 2023

Councilor Maria Dollard joins Brian to tell us about new EV Charges set to rolled out across Kilkenny.

Jimmy Lenihan of the Kilkenny Sub Aqua Club talks to us about the Titan Submersible.

Tim Butler, Director of Services for the Kilkenny County Council talks to us about #YourCouncilDay, which takes place today.

Brian meets Rowena Dooley, the new President of the Carlow Chamber of Commerce.

Alan O’Reilly has the weekend weather update.

Mr Stuart Edward, Orthopaedic Consultant answers your questions.

Our Friday Panel reviews the papers and a busy week in news.