On the show today….

We spoke to Bishop Denis Nulty and Bishop Dermot Farrell about holy communions and confirmations.

Dr Tadhg Crowley answered all your health questions.

Musician Michael English was on to talk about 50 entertainers on one track!

We heard from Peadar Maxwell, Chartered Psychologist about managing screen time in confinement and leaving cert stress.

And we have some of the finalists of this week’s Great KCLR Live Bake Off.

PART ONE



PART TWO