KCLR Live: Friday 26 June 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Liverpool fans Michael O Rourke, Paul Dowling and Mick Lillis share their delight on air.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella talks Eimear about the community coming to terms with the tragic death of a ten year old boy.

Prof Anthony Staines offers his take on Covid-19 and travel restrictions.

Tommy Fleming has been singing his heart out for 100 days. He tells Eimear all about it.

Green Party’s Malcolm Noonan gives us an update as we await the final count.

Part Two:

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’ Reilly lets us know what the weekend has in store.

Éanna Ní Lamhna encourages us to explore in our back gardens.

Dylan Dooley discusses his documentary called Carlow Remembers Braun.

On the Friday Panel this week Emma O’Brien, John Paul Payne and Shane Hallahan chat about the big stories of the week.