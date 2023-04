KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, Housing Minister Kieran O’Donnell joins the show. We find out about a row at yesterday’s meeting of Carlow County Council. The Smithwicks Roots Festival is on, and almost every hotel bed in Kilkenny is full. We meet the band “Fantastic Cat”. Weekend weather, consultant Stuart Edwards answers questions on hips and knees. Our Friday panel discusses Joe Biden’s age, a new rural party, and whether Kilkenny City will become a mecca for cyclists. All this and more.