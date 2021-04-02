KCLR Live: Friday 2nd April, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Kilkenny listener Darren, says he is infuriated listening to HSE ads saying all our over 85’s are vaccinated, while his 85 year old mother in law, whose 85 year old mother, who requires 24 hour care is still waiting to be vaccinated.

It’s a family affair, as brothers Leonard and Pat Fleming and their sister Michelle in Athy tell us about how a genetic kidney disease has affected their family. Their message this Organ Donor Awareness week is that donation saves lives.

Mark Duffy tells us about his mammoth fundraiser for childhood cancer, he shares the fundraising details with Eimear.

Michael Fortune of Folklore.ie tells us tales of Easter traditions,

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather has our weekend weather forecast,

Shauna McHugh talks to crime scene investigator Garda Tadhg Mohally for a behind the scenes look into his forensic work.

And Michele Neylon of Blacknight, David Maher advocate and parent of adult with autism and Peter Chap Cleere join our Friday Panel for a look back at the stories making headlines this week.