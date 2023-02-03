KCLR Live: Friday, 3rd February 2023

KCLR Live:

We hear from people with disabilities about how they need to be included in plans for Kilkenny City. John Edward Nolan is to open a new dance school in Kilkenny. We meet two local craft businesses who were at Showcase Ireland. Carlow Weather brings us the weekend weather forecast. Dr Stuart Edwards answers your queries on hips and knees. Our Friday Panel joins us to discuss the biggest news this week, including how fear and hatred are being stumped in our communities against refugees.

Listen back here: