KCLR Live: Friday 6th November 2020

Water hikes for local businesses – Colin Ahern of the Ormonde Hotel gives his reaction.

Our reporter Shauna McHugh is out and about chatting to listeners about the week in politics.

Tired of clutter clogging up your home and mind? Elke Fingleton of Life Path Designs joins us with her top tips.

Philip Sheppard of Sheppard’s Auction House takes us inside Michael Flatley’s Castlehyde home.

We catch up with Kerri Nolan on her first week of her “Operation Lockdown” weight loss journey.

Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Stuart Edwards answers listener queries.

Made In Carlow is celebrating it’s 2nd anniversary – Maurice O’Reilly tells us about the gallery.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly has the weekend weather forecast

& Maurice, Alan, show producer Ethna Quirke and Eimear discussed the week that was on the Friday Panel.