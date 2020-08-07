KCLR Live: Friday 7th August 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Elaine Bookle is a nurse and former owner of The Harvester Pub, Kilkenny. Elaine shares her first hand experience of Covid -19 balanced against her time as a rural publican in the light of the delayed reopening of pubs

It’s time for a digital detox for children and teens before they head back to school and Peader Maxwell, Senior Clinical Psychologist with the HSE South East goes through the whys and wherefores

Karl Hegarty, principal of Leinster Senior College on the PhoneAwayBox – a place where students can store their phones while at school

On Sunday, a multicultural family friendly event has been organised in Kilkenny beginning at 2pm and Stephanie Hanlon, organiser of United Against Racism Kilkenny/Carlow gives us the details

Part Two:

Oh joy, oh rapture unforeseen… the weather looks to be settled and nice over the weekend and for a few days into early next week according to Alan O’Reilly, Carlow Weather

Jimmy Saunders has self published a book that details his early years growing up in Castlecomer

Finally the Friday Panel is Kathy Purcell, General Manager of Castlecomer Discovery Park, Deirdre Grant, Marketing and Sales Director at Lyrath Estate and Kilkenny Convention Centre and Justin Kelly, Musician and Teacher at St Fiacc’s National School. They take on the topics of the week including the delay in the opening of pubs, the social media platforms taking on Trump and more