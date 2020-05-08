KCLR Live: Friday 8th May 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Pat Comerford from Flower Power tells listeners his good news, as KCLR Live manages to help him out with an Eir issue.

Bishops Dermot Farrell and Denis Nulty discuss communions and over 70’s entering open churches.

Dr Tadhg Crowley answers all of your medical questions.

Leaving cert student Muireann Beattie tells us what life is like waiting for exam direction.

In our daily My Local Area piece, Liam Lysaght gives us a snapshot of the sounds from his Gowran garden.

Part Two:

Carlow Weatherman Alan O’Reilly tells us what’s in store for the weekend.

Eimear hosts the finals of The Great KCLR Live Bake Off.

The Friday Panel team of Peter Cleere, Nicky Kealy and Jeanette O’Brien talk about hot topics.