In the wake of the discussion around the proposed Glanbia development in Belview, Tony Lowes, director of the charity Friends of The Irish Environment (FIE), joins Eimear to discuss his organisations appeal against An Bord Pleanála against the decision of Kilkenny County Council to grant permission to the factory’s development.

FIE believes the factory’s impact on the environment outweighs the potential positives to the community.