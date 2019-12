As part of our Green Champions Campaign we want to make our own version of the ever popular Christmas tune “Deck the Halls” . Below we have started the tune and we want your help in the rest of the lines.

Stuff the Turkey not the Trolley Fa La La La La La La La La

Then your Purse Strings will sound more Jolly Tra La La La La La La La La

Each day we will pick another line and if your line is picked then you will win a €20 Cinema voucher with thanks to Carlow and Kilkenny Local Authorities.