KCLR LIVE: Irish Open accommodation shortage with one property available to rent for €75,000

Accommodation is in short supply for the Irish Open at the Mount Juliet Estate, with some local properties already renting for thousands of euros.

Brian Higgins, Founder of Accommodation for the Event, a website for booking accommodation for major golf events spoke to KCLR Live about the demand for the opportunity for local homeowners as demand soars.

The website also provides a platform for homeowners to rent their properties for the duration of the event. Brian tells us that there is one property for the Irish Open advertised for €75,000 for the week.