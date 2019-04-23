KCLR Live : John Needs Pembro Infusion Gig

Music from Saint Patrick’s Brass and Reed Band, The Big Guns, Jason Fallon Music, followed by a disco with Elvis and Tossie O’Toole. Up next is The Big Guns, if you’ve seen these you’ll know these are brilliant. ‘Kilkenny’s favourite classic rock cover band. Be ready for a high-energy set featuring the best of AC/DC, Thin Lizzy, Stereophonics and much more….’

Headline act is Jason Fallon. With a career spanning 15 years, Jason truly knows what entertainment is all about. Having played with the Conquerors, Louise Morrisey and finally 5 years with Joe Dolan as a Drummer, Jason launched his own show to great acclaim in 2007. This diverse show incorporates music’s greats – covering everyone from Tom Jones and Westlife, to Johnny Cash, The Beatles and Elvis.

This great nights line-up includes food and is topped off with a disco afterwards until late in Kilkenny’s premier location Langton House Hotel.

Tickets €10 Available:

Langton House Hotel Reception

Rollercoaster Records Kilkenny

Eventbrite.ie search “Infusion Gig”