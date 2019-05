Thursday 23rd May 2019

The mother of a little boy with Spinal Muscular Atrophy says they don’t know who to believe anymore.

Carol Brennan from Kilkenny has been reacting to the news that the HSE drugs group have decided against approving Spinraza.

That’s despite the Health Minister having told KCLR on Monday that he was hopeful of a positive outcome.

Carol says it’s a slap in the face after all the campaign work she and other parents have done