KCLR LIVE: Kilkenny mum describes the terrifying rush to hospital as her baby suffered anaphylaxis

Our campaign to raise awareness of food allergies among children continues on KCLR LIVE.

Orla Skehan, a Kilkenny mum whose daughter suffers from severe allergies, tells us how she has had to use an EpiPen four times on her 7-year-old daughter.

Grainne Murphy, mum of two children with severe nut allergies joined Eimear in-studio in the first of our KCLR Live awareness series, focusing on childhood food allergies.

You can get in touch with the show today by emailing [email protected] or leaving a voicemail on the hotline – 056 7796241.