KCLR LIVE: Live from Doran’s SuperValu in Graiguenamanagh, Celebrating 40 Years in Business – Friday, 26th August 2022

KCLR LIVE:

We are delighted to be broadcasting live from Graiguenamanagh to commemorate Doran’s SuperValu’s 40th anniversary in business. Michael Doran and his family have been running the business for 40 years, employing hundreds of locals, and the business is now in its second generation. Over the years, the shop has undergone several renovations, including the addition of a bakery, an off-license, and the introduction of home deliveries, to name a few. They have been involved in Tidy Towns, Love Graig, and the local GAA club for over 20 years and are proud supporters of the local community. During the covid pandemic, the shop and its staff did incredible work, assisting older and vulnerable customers by delivering throughout the county.

Caitriona Duggan, owner Michael Doran’s daughter, is joined by her husband Jimmy to discuss what it means to them to be celebrating 40 years.

Geraldine Curran has been a Doran’s SuperValu shopper for over 30 years. Her son has been working for them for seven years.

Fintan Doran of Men’s Shed Graiguenamanagh tells us about the work the Men’s Shed does.

Miriam Cushen of Cushendale Woolen Mills joins us for a chat.

Alan O’Reilly provides a weather forecast for the upcoming weekend.

Three generations of Doran’s SuperValu chat with Edward. Owner Michael Doran, is joined by his daughter and grandson Tom.

Bridget Mullett, Mary Kavanagh and Maureen Maher are the longest-serving staff in the business. They tell us why it is so special there.

Chairman of Graiguenamannagh GAA Thomas Holden chats with us.

Spiritual Regional Manager. John Conway and Head of SuperValu Sales Dan Curtin join the celebrations.

We chat Town of Books Festival.

A live performance from Laura Neville and much more.