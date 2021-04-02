KCLR Live: Mark Duffy Tells Us About Fancy Dress Fundraising For Childhood Cancer

Kilkenny man Mark Duffy & two friends, Trevor Coady & James Wise are running 5kms every 5 hours for a total of 55 hours……. dressed for the entire challenge in superhero fancy dress costumes.

The fundraising event is in aid of Emily, a bright and bubbly 9-year old little girl Emily Gerlach Nascimento, who is in the very early stages of an intense 2 year treatment plan for childhood cancer at Our Lady’s Hospital in Crumlin and is traveling to Dublin up to three times weekly to receive this treatment.

The event takes place on the weekend of the 16th April. You can donate here: