KCLR LIVE: Mental Health Ireland plans to make “Hello Carlow – How R U?” campaign national

Jo Donoghue, Mental Health Promotion Manager with Mental Health Ireland chats to KCLR Live about their work promoting positive mental health and wellbeing.

Jo has recently taken on the role of Mental Health Promotion Manager with Mental Health Ireland and is taking the amazing “Hello Carlow – How R U?” initiative to a national level.

Jo also discusses the tsunami of mental health issues caused by Covid expected to flood mental health services in the community, the services available and the work of Mental Health Ireland in tackling promoting mental health.

For details you can visit : www.mentalhealthireland.ie