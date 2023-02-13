KCLR Live: Monday, 13th February 2023

KCLR Live:

In today’s episode, a Gowran man gets a €1000 electricity bill for his four-bed home. He’s on an air-to-water heating system. Sadness in Carlow after two bodies in separate missing cases were discovered over the weekend. We learn about a rural area with a vast community spirit – the village of Grange. Water issues again for North Kilkenny – we hear from residents of Clough, Castlecomer and Moneenroe. Rascal visits KCLR – Samantha brings her favourite dog to the studio and talks about handling pups and training. Auctioneer claims the housing crisis won’t ease for another 30 years. Those and lots more, including your texts, mentions and comments. #