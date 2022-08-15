KCLR LIVE: Monday, 15th August 2022

KCLR Live:

On today’s show,

Edwina Grace is out and about at the Borris Fair. She gives us an update on it and she also talks to the crowds present at the event. Cllr Willie Quinn also joins us on this.

Carlow Weather Alan O’Reilly tells us about the thunderstorm alert in place for Carlow and Kilkenny.

Liam Carroll, Acting Chief Fire Officer with Carlow County Council, tells us about the blazing fires on Mount Leinster yesterday and the impact of it to the environment.

Gareth Lenehan, Recruitment and HR Co-ordinator with Home Instead, talks about the Home Instead Recruitment Week from the 15th August.

Brand new Carlow act JAEK, comprising of Shaun Hennessy and Jake Doyle, just released their first single and they join us on KCLR Live to give its first local play.

Eoin Sullivan, Carlow Heritage Officer with Carlow County Council, and Dearbhala Ledwidge, Kilkenny Heritage Officer with Kilkenny County Council, chat to us about the various events across Carlow and Kilkenny during the National Heritage Week.

Stewart McLaurin, President of the White House Historical Association, visits Kilkenny for the National Heritage Week. He joins us to chat about the life of James Hoban, Designer and Architect of The White House.

Cllr Fidelis Doherty and Cllr Fintan Phelan chat about the three great wins for Kilkenny at Community Games.