KCLR Live: Monday, 16th January 2023

KCLR Live:

On today’s show, NCT delays spark debate on free tests. Following your road safety discussion on KCLR Breakfast last week, we have invited the man behind the “Body Lite” on the show to tell us all about how you can light up the road if you’re a pedestrian. Inspector Paul Donohoe also talks about road safety issues and helps you to ensure you are seen. Mayor of Kilkenny David Fitzgerald highlights the need for an overpass on the ring road near Woodies and he addresses anti-social behaviour at St. Kieran’s cemetery. Those and lots more, including your texts, comments, and mentions.