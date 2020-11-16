KCLR Live: Monday 16th November, 2020

Boris Johnson is in isolation, Trump refuses to concede, The Crown is back and Kilkenny are Leinster Champs for a 72nd time. Eimear reviews the main stories from the weekend.

Child to parent violence has quadrupled during the pandemic. Tara Kelly of New Authority Parenting joins us to discuss Non Violent Resilence as a parenting strategy.

Councillor David Fitzgerald discusses his proposals for the North Kilkenny Greenway and secondary school places.

Listener Mark Winfield tells us about the Yorkshire Ripper investigation.

Enda O’Doherty joins us with his words of motivation and inspiration.

We go live to Washington DC to chat to John Grace, from The Rower about meeting Joe Biden and celebrating a win for the Democrats.

Pat Comerford of Flower Power Florist and Garden Centre chats Christmas Trees.

Councillor John Pender fills us in on the Grange footpath that until now, has lead to no where.

Derek Devoy updates us on his “Operation Lockdown” weight loss journey.