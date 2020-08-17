KCLR Live: Monday 17 August 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Three local representatives chat with presenter Edward Hayden about their parking ticket appeals to Kilkenny County Council.

Dr Tadgh Crowley discusses Covid testing and tracing, increasing cases and returning to school.

Colin Ahern and Emma O’Brien give their reaction to the resignation of Fáilte Ireland chairman.

Part Two:

Martina Comerford and Neil Jackman chat about an exciting new audio guide in Kilkenny.

Ronan Dempsey discusses the finances at Carlow GAA.

Tullow principal Paul Thornton explains how the UK’s predicted results, as well as suggestion that schools reopening might be delayed.