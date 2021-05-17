KCLR LIVE: Monday 17 May, 2021

On today’s KCLR Live, Eimear talks about an upcoming new true crime series for TG4 by Midas Productions called Marú Inar Measc. The TV series focuses on the murder of Kilkenny woman Ann Nancy Smyth in the first episode….

Cllr Denis Hynes highlights long running issues with water in the Paulstown, Gowran and Goresbridge areas. For almost two decades residents there have suffered outages, boil water notices and other issues with water. By the end of the show, Irish Water respond by saying they’re committed to fixing the situation. Denis also represents many healthcare workers locally as a SIPTU worker – and he reacts to how they’re handling the upheaval as a result of the ransomware attack.

The results of the KCLR Live Big Kid Clean up are in and our local environment officers are thrilled to announce two worthy winners live on the programme.

Scott Lacey (15) reveals how a new podcast has helped him cope during the pandemic and keep him busy as he’s been chasing his UFC heroes for interviews.

Teac Tom’s Angela Hayes cautions about youths going door to door collecting money but they have no permit from the charity. She urges people to always look for ID and report any suspicious collectors to Gardai.

We get the latest update from residents of The Links housing estate in Tullow where Eimear visited last night to see first-hand the large berm and fence surrounding properties there.

Martin O’Carroll from Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan Solicitors responds to a newspaper report at the weekend that the mother of a boy – who was shown on CCTV involving a horrifying incident at the Dart – is considering legal action because of the video leak of her son. Martin explains how “two wrongs don’t make a right” in the eyes of the law.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly talks about frightening lightening strikes at the weekend and has a report of how seven calves were killed in rural Carlow, and a separate report of a bullock dying after the strikes.

Your calls, comments and texts keep us busy and we bring you updates of how the HSE ransomware attack is impacting on services in St Luke’s.