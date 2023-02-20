KCLR Live: Monday, 20th February 2023

KCLR Live:

We speak with Fr. John Dunphy of St. Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen in Carlow about their operations and his opinion on merging with Irish Soup Kitchens Centres. John Masterson joins us ahead of his interview with Charlie Bird on KCLR this Wednesday at 6 pm. Sexologist Emily Power Smith on relationships – how our needs change as we get older. Samantha Rawson looks at the etiquette of dog walking. Khan Kiely is “heartbroken” as Roald Dahl books are revised for the modern times we live in. DJ Carey’s 9.5m debt written off by AIB – what do our listeners say? Those and lots more, including your texts, mentions, and comments.