Today on KCLR Live, Eimear found out who has friends in low places as Garth Brooks mania sweeps the nation. Will you be buying tickets this Thursday?

On housing, we spoke to June Doran about the market as house prices soar.

We were also joined in studio by Eoin O’Broin who spoke about Sinn Féin’s ideas for solving the crisis.

We were taken aback by the number of people who have already bought their Christmas tree.