KCLR LIVE: Monday, 25th July 2022

Deputy John Paul Phelan, Fine Gael TD, talks about how the cut on emissions within the Agriculture sector could affect the farmers and also the consumers in Ireland.

Edwina Grace popped by Tullow Mart on Friday to talk to farmers about how they feel about the issue of greenhouse emissions.

Irene Hipwell, mother of baby Abigail, appeal for Early Intervention Speech and Language support.

Nickey Brennan, Former GAA President, and Sean Kelly, Former GAA President, pay tribute to Brian Cody who stepped down as Kilkenny Senior Hurling Manager on Saturday.

Garreth Macnamee, Reporter with The Journal.ie, talks about the new staffing arrangements with the paramedics based in the south of the country.

Mark Gleeson of Rail Users Ireland discusses the mayhem that happened at Irish Rail Bray Station on Sunday afternoon.

Samantha Rawson of The Canine College talks about the importance of consistency when training dogs, how to deal with puppies who are teething and more.

Fiddler Clare Sands chats about the ‘Keep Her Lit’ Festival, a new Folk and Tradional Music Festival happening on the 13th – 14th August in the town of Inistioge.