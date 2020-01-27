KCLR Live: Monday 27 January 2020 (Part One)

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live – a fast-moving show with live callers, in-studio guests and your calls, comments and texts.

Listen to Eimear discussing the upcoming general election with KCLR journalist Sinéad Burke.

Brian Kelly discusses meeting the late Basketball legend Kobe Bryant in LA 15 years ago.

Journalist Zara King updated listeners about the news that a Chinese student of Waterford IT, who travelled from Wuhan, has been put in isolation as a precaution measure amid global Coronavirus concerns.

Alison Moore and Conor Fenlon of Carlow IT talk about CAO choices.

Tara, Pamela and William join us to catch us up on their progress with Operation Transformation Stoneyford and tell us how they got on over the weekend.