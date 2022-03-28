KCLR LIVE: Monday 28 March, 2022

On Monday’s KCR LIVE with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

New proposals to keep murderers locked up for a minimum of 20 years. John Whelan, Chair and Co-founder of SAVE (Sentencing and Victim Equality) awaits the details of the Justice Plan 2022.

Soaring energy bills hit local businesses hard. We hear from Philip Ireland who has seen bills increase at an alarming rate.

Liam Carroll, Acting Fire Chief with Carlow Fire Service spoke to KCLR Live about the most challenging fire they have battled in years on Mt Leinster.

Adventurer and mountaineer Pat Falvey shares some tips on staying safe during fundraising climbs such as “Climb with Charlie”.

Our campaign to raise awareness of food allergies among children continues as Kilkenny mum Orla Skehan tells us how she’s had to use an EpiPen four times on her 7-year-old daughter.

Dog training expert Samantha Rawson joins us to answer your dog and puppy training questions in “It’s A Dog’s Life”

Property prices continue to rise. We get the picture from around Kilkenny and Carlow and find out if there’s any value in the second-hand market with June Doran Properties.

Pat Comerford from Flower Power joins us with advice on gardening as many of you are enjoying the spring weather.

Get in touch with the show today by emailing [email protected] or leaving a voicemail on the hotline – 056 7796241.