KCLR Live: Monday, 6th March 2023

GAA umpire allegedly assaulted at a match. A warning on fake psychologists – Dr Eddie Murphy tells us what to look out for. A study of the amazing swifts in Tullow reveals how they eat, drink, sleep, preen and even mate while flying. Seachtain na Gaeilge brings an amazing night of music and cómhrá to the Home Rule Club in Kilkenny tonight. A Dog’s Life with Samantha Rawson looks at dogs and babies – how to introduce your new arrival. Local TDs under fire over women’s refuge delays. Those and lots more, including your texts, messages and comments.