KCLR LIVE: Nephew of murdered Kilkenny woman features in true crime series airing this week

We hear from Des Murphy, nephew of murdered widow Ann Nancy and Ann Ní Chiobhain from Midas Productions on the upcoming TG4 documentary series, MARÚ INÁR MEASC

Episode 1, is airing on 19th May 2021, brings us back in time to the community of Kilkenny City in September 1987 when the community woke to the news that 69-year-old Ann Nancy Smyth, a widow who lived alone, died in a fire that destroyed her small cottage on Wolfe Tone Street, Kilkenny. A well-known and popular figure around Kilkenny, her death sent shockwaves through the entire community. Initially thought to be a tragic housefire, it later transpired that Nancy had died from strangulation. Her nephew, Des Murphy, recalls that it was at the morgue, when called to identify her body that he noticed marks on her neck.

The new documentary series by Midas Productions starting Wednesday 19th May 2021 9.30pm, on TG4#