Nicola Doyle tested positive for Covid19 on the 4th of January. 6 weeks on, she continues to suffer the effects of the virus, with constant headaches.

The Carlow mother of two is calling on the Government to put resources in place for children to help them cope with emotional trauma of repeated lock-down’s and Covid-19.

She spoke to Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live this morning: