KCLR LIVE: Scott Lacey, 15 year old MMA podcaster with his sights set high

Scott Lacey (15) reveals how a new podcast has helped him cope during the pandemic and keep him busy as he’s been chasing his UFC heroes for interviews.

Scott Lacey aged 15, Gael Scoil, third year student – started his own MMA Podcast “The 4 Ounce” after purchasing all the equipment himself.

Scott’s first episode of his 4 Ounce Podcast was published in January and has since gone on to interview some of the biggest names in the sport including Bare Knuckle Boxer and promoter Robby Drought, UFC fighter John Gunther, and UFC legend Sam Alvey.